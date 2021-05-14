UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 36 27 7 2 82 31 88 -- champions Atalanta 36 22 9 5 86 42 75 AC Milan 36 23 6 7 72 41 75 Napoli 36 23 4 9 83 40 73 --------------------------- Juventus 36 21 9 6 70 35 72 Lazio 35 21 4 10 61 51 67 ------------------------- Roma 36 17 7 12 64 56 58 Sassuolo 36 15 11 10 59 55 56 Sampdoria 36 13 7 16 48 54 46 Hellas Verona 36 11 10 15 43 45 43 Bologna 36 10 10 16 48 59 40 Udinese 36 10 10 16 41 52 40 Fiorentina 36 9 12 15 47 57 39 Genoa 36 9 12 15 43 54 39 Cagliari 36 9 9 18 43 58 36 Torino 35 7 14 14 48 64 35 Spezia 36 8 11 17 46 69 35 ----------------------------- Benevento 36 7 10 19 38 73 31 Crotone 36 6 3 27 44 91 21 -- relegated Parma 36 3 11 22 38 77 20 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Roma Crotone Parma Bologna Cagliari Benevento Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

2 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

3 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

3 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

3 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.