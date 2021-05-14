Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 36 27 7 2 82 31 88 -- champions Atalanta 36 22 9 5 86 42 75 AC Milan 36 23 6 7 72 41 75 Napoli 36 23 4 9 83 40 73 --------------------------- Juventus 36 21 9 6 70 35 72 Lazio 35 21 4 10 61 51 67 ------------------------- Roma 36 17 7 12 64 56 58 Sassuolo 36 15 11 10 59 55 56 Sampdoria 36 13 7 16 48 54 46 Hellas Verona 36 11 10 15 43 45 43 Bologna 36 10 10 16 48 59 40 Udinese 36 10 10 16 41 52 40 Fiorentina 36 9 12 15 47 57 39 Genoa 36 9 12 15 43 54 39 Cagliari 36 9 9 18 43 58 36 Torino 35 7 14 14 48 64 35 Spezia 36 8 11 17 46 69 35 ----------------------------- Benevento 36 7 10 19 38 73 31 Crotone 36 6 3 27 44 91 21 -- relegated Parma 36 3 11 22 38 77 20 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated