Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 37 27 7 3 84 34 88 -- champions Atalanta 37 23 9 5 90 45 78 Napoli 37 24 4 9 85 40 76 AC Milan 36 23 6 7 72 41 75 --------------------------- Juventus 37 22 9 6 73 37 75 Lazio 36 21 4 11 61 53 67 ------------------------- Roma 37 18 7 12 66 56 61 Sassuolo 36 15 11 10 59 55 56 Sampdoria 36 13 7 16 48 54 46 Hellas Verona 36 11 10 15 43 45 43 Bologna 36 10 10 16 48 59 40 Udinese 36 10 10 16 41 52 40 Fiorentina 37 9 12 16 47 59 39 Genoa 37 9 12 16 46 58 39 Spezia 37 9 11 17 50 70 38 Cagliari 36 9 9 18 43 58 36 Torino 36 7 14 15 49 68 35 ----------------------------- Benevento 36 7 10 19 38 73 31 Crotone 36 6 3 27 44 91 21 -- relegated Parma 36 3 11 22 38 77 20 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated