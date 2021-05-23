Football: Italian Serie A table

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 37 27 7 3 84 34 88 -- champions Atalanta 37 23 9 5 90 45 78 AC Milan 37 23 7 7 72 41 76 Napoli 37 24 4 9 85 40 76 --------------------------- Juventus 37 22 9 6 73 37 75 Lazio 37 21 5 11 61 53 68 ------------------------ Roma 37 18 7 12 66 56 61 Sassuolo 37 16 11 10 62 56 59 Sampdoria 38 15 7 16 52 54 52 Hellas Verona 37 11 11 15 45 47 44 Genoa 38 10 12 16 47 58 42 Bologna 37 10 11 16 50 61 41 Udinese 37 10 10 17 41 53 40 Fiorentina 38 9 13 16 47 59 40 Spezia 37 9 11 17 50 70 38 Cagliari 38 9 10 19 43 59 37 Torino 37 7 15 15 49 68 36 ----------------------------- Benevento 37 7 11 19 39 74 32 -- relegated Crotone 38 6 5 27 45 92 23 -- relegated Parma 38 3 11 24 39 83 20 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated