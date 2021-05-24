UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match on the final day of the 2020-2021 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 38 28 7 3 89 35 91 -- champions Atalanta 37 23 9 5 90 45 78 AC Milan 37 23 7 7 72 41 76 Napoli 37 24 4 9 85 40 76 --------------------------- Juventus 37 22 9 6 73 37 75 Lazio 37 21 5 11 61 53 68 ------------------------ Roma 37 18 7 12 66 56 61 Sassuolo 37 16 11 10 62 56 59 Sampdoria 38 15 7 16 52 54 52 Hellas Verona 37 11 11 15 45 47 44 Genoa 38 10 12 16 47 58 42 Bologna 37 10 11 16 50 61 41 Fiorentina 38 9 13 16 47 59 40 Udinese 38 10 10 18 42 58 40 Spezia 37 9 11 17 50 70 38 Cagliari 38 9 10 19 43 59 37 Torino 37 7 15 15 49 68 36 ----------------------------- Benevento 37 7 11 19 39 74 32 -- relegated Crotone 38 6 5 27 45 92 23 -- relegated Parma 38 3 11 24 39 83 20 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

