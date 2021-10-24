Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:40 PM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 9 8 1 0 22 9 25 Napoli 8 8 0 0 19 3 24 Inter Milan 8 5 2 1 23 11 17 Roma 8 5 0 3 16 9 15 Atalanta 9 4 3 2 15 11 15 Lazio 8 4 2 2 18 13 14 Juventus 8 4 2 2 12 10 14 Fiorentina 8 4 0 4 10 12 12 Bologna 9 3 3 3 15 19 12 Empoli 9 4 0 5 14 18 12 Torino 9 3 2 4 12 10 11 Sassuolo 9 3 2 4 12 12 11 Udinese 9 2 4 3 11 13 10 Sampdoria 9 2 3 4 13 17 9 Hellas Verona 8 2 2 4 17 17 8 Unione Venezia 9 2 2 5 7 15 8 Spezia 9 2 1 6 11 22 7 Cagliari 8 1 3 4 11 17 6Genoa 9 1 3 5 14 21 6Salernitana 9 1 1 7 8 21 4