Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 14 11 2 1 30 7 35 AC Milan 14 10 2 2 30 18 32 Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31 Atalanta 15 9 4 2 32 17 31 Roma 14 8 1 5 24 15 25 Fiorentina 15 8 0 7 24 20 24 Juventus 15 7 3 5 20 16 24 Lazio 14 6 3 5 25 25 21 Bologna 14 6 3 5 20 24 21 Hellas Verona 15 5 5 5 28 25 20 Empoli 14 6 1 7 21 26 19 Sassuolo 14 5 3 6 22 21 18 Torino 14 5 2 7 17 14 17 Udinese 14 3 6 5 16 20 15 Sampdoria 15 4 3 8 21 29 15 Venezia 15 4 3 8 12 25 15 Spezia 14 3 2 9 15 32 11 Genoa 14 1 7 6 17 26 10Cagliari 15 1 6 8 16 29 9Salernitana 15 2 2 11 11 31 8