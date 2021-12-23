Football: Italian Serie A Table
Thu 23rd December 2021
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 19 14 4 1 49 15 46 AC Milan 19 13 3 3 40 22 42 Napoli 19 12 3 4 35 14 39 Atalanta 19 11 5 3 38 24 38 Juventus 19 10 4 5 27 17 34 Roma 19 10 2 7 31 21 32 Fiorentina 19 10 2 7 34 25 32 Lazio 19 9 4 6 39 34 31 Empoli 18 8 3 7 28 30 27 Bologna 19 8 3 8 27 31 27 Torino 19 7 4 8 23 19 25 Hellas Verona 19 6 6 7 34 32 24 Sassuolo 19 6 6 7 30 31 24 Udinese 18 4 8 6 26 28 20 Sampdoria 19 5 5 9 27 35 20 Venezia 19 4 5 10 18 34 17 Spezia 19 4 4 11 19 39 16 Genoa 19 1 8 10 19 37 11Cagliari 19 1 7 11 17 40 10Salernitana 18 2 2 14 11 42 8