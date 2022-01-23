UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 22 16 5 1 53 17 53 AC Milan 22 15 3 4 47 25 48 Napoli 22 14 4 4 39 15 46 Atalanta 22 12 7 3 44 26 43 Juventus 22 12 5 5 34 21 41 Fiorentina 22 11 3 8 40 29 36 Lazio 23 10 6 7 46 39 36 Roma 22 11 2 9 36 28 35 Hellas Verona 32 9 6 8 43 38 33 Torino 21 9 4 8 29 20 31 Empoli 22 8 5 9 35 43 29 Sassuolo 22 7 7 8 38 37 28 Bologna 22 8 3 11 29 37 27 Udinese 22 5 9 8 31 36 24 Spezia 22 6 4 12 23 42 22 Sampdoria 22 5 5 10 29 40 20 Venezia 22 4 6 12 20 40 18 Cagliari 23 3 8 12 21 43 17 Genoa 23 1 10 12 20 45 13 Salernitana 21 3 2 16 13 49 10 **Salernitana docked a point and handed 3-0 defeat for not turning up to match at Udinese

