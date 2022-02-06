UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 23 16 5 2 54 19 53 AC Milan 24 16 4 4 49 26 52 Napoli 23 15 4 4 43 16 49 Atalanta 22 12 7 3 44 26 43 Juventus 23 12 6 5 34 21 42 Lazio 24 11 6 7 49 39 39 Roma 24 12 3 9 40 30 39 Fiorentina 23 11 3 9 41 33 36 Hellas Verona 23 9 6 8 43 38 33 Torino 22 9 5 8 30 21 32 Sassuolo 23 7 8 8 39 38 29 Empoli 23 8 5 10 37 47 29 Bologna 22 8 3 11 29 37 27 Spezia 23 7 4 12 24 42 25 Udinese 22 5 9 8 31 36 24 Sampdoria 23 5 5 13 29 41 20 Venezia 22 4 6 12 20 40 18 Cagliari 23 3 8 12 22 44 17 Genoa 24 1 11 12 20 45 14 Salernitana 22 3 2 17 14 53 10 **Salernitana docked a point and handed 3-0 defeat for not turning up to match at Udinese

