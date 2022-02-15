Football: Italian Serie A table

UrduPoint.com

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 25 17 4 4 50 26 55 Inter Milan 24 16 6 2 55 20 54 Napoli 25 16 5 4 46 17 53 Juventus 25 13 7 5 37 22 46 Atalanta 24 12 8 4 46 29 44 Lazio 25 12 6 7 52 39 42 Roma 25 12 4 9 42 32 40 Fiorentina 23 11 3 9 41 33 36 Hellas Verona 25 10 6 9 47 40 36 Torino 24 9 5 10 31 25 32 Empoli 25 8 7 10 38 48 31 Sassuolo 25 7 9 9 41 44 30 Bologna 24 8 4 12 29 40 28 Spezia 24 7 5 12 26 44 26 Udinese 23 5 9 9 30 40 24 Sampdoria 25 6 5 14 33 42 23 Venezia 24 5 6 13 22 43 21 Cagliari 25 4 9 12 25 46 21 Genoa 25 1 12 12 21 46 15 Salernitana 23 3 4 16 17 53 13 -- Takes into account reversal of decision to dock Salernitana a point and also the awarding of a 3-0 defeat for not turning up to match at Udinese.

