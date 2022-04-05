Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM
Milan, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 30 20 6 4 56 29 66 Napoli 31 20 6 5 56 23 66 Inter Milan 30 18 9 3 63 24 63 Juventus 31 17 8 6 47 27 59 --------------------------- Roma 31 16 6 9 51 35 54 --------------------------- Lazio 31 15 7 9 60 46 52 ------------------------ Atalanta 30 14 9 7 52 34 51 Fiorentina 30 15 5 10 49 38 50 Verona 31 12 9 10 56 47 45 Sassuolo 31 11 10 10 56 51 43 Torino 30 10 8 13 35 30 38 Udinese 29 7 12 10 41 47 33 Bologna 29 9 6 14 32 44 33 Empoli 31 8 9 14 41 56 33 Spezia 31 9 5 17 32 54 32 Sampdoria 31 8 5 18 39 52 29 Cagliari 31 5 10 16 29 59 25 ----------------------------- Venezia 30 5 7 18 25 55 22 Genoa 31 2 16 13 23 48 22 Salernitana 29 3 7 19 22 66 16 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth-placed team qualifies for Europa League; Sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated