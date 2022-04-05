UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 30 20 6 4 56 29 66 Napoli 31 20 6 5 56 23 66 Inter Milan 30 18 9 3 63 24 63 Juventus 31 17 8 6 47 27 59 --------------------------- Roma 31 16 6 9 51 35 54 --------------------------- Lazio 31 15 7 9 60 46 52 ------------------------ Atalanta 30 14 9 7 52 34 51 Fiorentina 30 15 5 10 49 38 50 Verona 31 12 9 10 56 47 45 Sassuolo 31 11 10 10 56 51 43 Torino 30 10 8 13 35 30 38 Udinese 29 7 12 10 41 47 33 Bologna 29 9 6 14 32 44 33 Empoli 31 8 9 14 41 56 33 Spezia 31 9 5 17 32 54 32 Sampdoria 31 8 5 18 39 52 29 Cagliari 31 5 10 16 29 59 25 ----------------------------- Venezia 30 5 7 18 25 55 22 Genoa 31 2 16 13 23 48 22 Salernitana 29 3 7 19 22 66 16 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth-placed team qualifies for Europa League; Sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Ta ..

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - Sta ..

33 minutes ago
 Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Wester ..

Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

33 minutes ago
 Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab Sta ..

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

33 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

33 minutes ago
 Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to ..

Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to Friendly Ties With Russia - E ..

33 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Mini ..

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry, 40 Diplomats Expelled - ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.