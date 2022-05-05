Football: Italian Serie A table

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Milan, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Thursday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 35 23 8 4 61 30 77 Inter Milan 35 22 9 4 74 29 75 Napoli 35 21 7 7 67 31 70 Juventus 35 20 9 6 54 31 69 --------------------------- Roma 35 17 8 10 55 40 59 ------------------------ Lazio 35 17 8 10 70 53 59 ------------------------- Fiorentina 35 17 5 13 54 47 56 Atalanta 35 15 11 9 62 54 56 Verona 35 14 10 11 61 52 52 Torino 35 12 11 12 45 37 47 Sassuolo 35 12 10 13 60 61 46 Udinese 35 10 13 12 54 54 43 Bologna 35 11 10 14 39 48 43 Empoli 35 9 10 16 46 65 37 Sampdoria 35 9 6 20 42 57 33 Spezia 35 9 6 20 37 63 33 Salernitana 35 7 8 20 31 72 29 ------------------------------ Cagliari 35 6 10 19 32 64 28 Genoa 35 3 16 16 25 55 25 Venezia 35 5 7 23 29 65 22 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth-placed team qualifies for Europa League; Sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated

