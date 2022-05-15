Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 36 24 8 4 64 31 80 Inter Milan 36 23 9 4 78 31 78 Napoli 36 22 7 7 68 31 73 Juventus 36 20 9 7 55 33 69 --------------------------- Lazio 36 18 8 10 72 53 62 Roma 37 17 9 11 56 43 60 ------------------------- Fiorentina 36 18 5 13 56 47 59 ------------------------ Atalanta 36 16 11 9 65 45 59 Verona 37 14 10 13 62 56 52 Torino 37 13 11 13 46 38 50 Sassuolo 36 12 11 13 61 62 47 Udinese 37 10 14 13 57 58 44 Bologna 36 11 10 15 42 52 43 Empoli 37 9 11 17 49 70 38 Spezia 37 10 6 21 41 68 36 Sampdoria 36 9 6 21 42 59 33 Salernitana 37 7 10 20 33 74 31 ------------------------------ Cagliari 36 6 11 19 33 65 29 Genoa 36 4 16 16 27 56 28 Venezia 37 6 8 23 34 69 26 -- relegated Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth and sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa League*; Seventh-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated*Europa League place awarded to winner of Italian Cup given to sixth-placed team this season as finalists Inter Milan and Juventus have both qualified for Champions Leagueafp