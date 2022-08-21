Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lazio 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Torino 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Napoli 1 1 0 0 5 2 3 Juventus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 AC Milan 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Atalanta 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Fiorentina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Inter Milan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Roma 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Spezia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Salernitana 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Udinese 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Cremonese 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Bologna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Lecce 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Monza 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Empoli 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Sampdoria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Verona 1 0 0 1 2 5 0 Sassuolo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 afpJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB