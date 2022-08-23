Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 2 2 0 0 9 2 6 Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Roma 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 AC Milan 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 Atalanta 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Fiorentina 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Lazio 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Torino 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Juventus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Sassuolo 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Spezia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Bologna 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Empoli 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Salernitana 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Udinese 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Hellas Verona 2 0 1 1 3 6 1 Sampdoria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Cremonese 2 0 0 2 2 4 0Lecce 2 0 0 2 1 3 0Monza 2 0 0 2 1 6 0