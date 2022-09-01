Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Roma 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 Inter Milan 4 3 0 1 9 5 9 AC Milan 4 2 2 0 7 3 8 Lazio 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 Napoli 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 Atalanta 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Torino 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 Udinese 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 Juventus 3 1 2 0 4 1 5 Fiorentina 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 Sassuolo 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 Salernitana 3 1 1 1 4 1 4 Spezia 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Empoli 4 0 3 1 2 3 3 Hellas Verona 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 Sampdoria 4 0 2 2 1 7 2 Lecce 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Bologna 3 0 1 2 2 5 1Cremonese 4 0 0 4 4 9 0Monza 4 0 0 4 2 11 0