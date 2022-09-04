Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 5 3 2 0 12 4 11 AC Milan 5 3 2 0 10 5 11 Atalanta 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 Roma 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 Juventus 5 2 3 0 7 2 9 Inter Milan 5 3 0 2 11 8 9 Lazio 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 Torino 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 Udinese 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 Sassuolo 5 1 3 1 3 5 6 Salernitana 4 1 2 1 5 2 5 Spezia 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 Empoli 4 0 3 1 2 3 3 Lecce 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 Bologna 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Hellas Verona 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 Sampdoria 4 0 2 2 1 7 2Cremonese 5 0 1 4 4 9 1Monza 4 0 0 4 2 11 0