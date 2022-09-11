Football: Italian Serie A Table
September 11, 2022
Milan, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 6 4 2 0 13 4 14 Atalanta 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 AC Milan 6 4 2 0 12 6 14 Inter Milan 6 4 0 2 12 8 12 Udinese 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 Roma 5 3 1 1 6 5 10 Torino 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 Juventus 5 2 3 0 7 2 9 Lazio 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 Salernitana 5 1 3 1 7 4 6 Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 Sassuolo 5 1 3 1 3 5 6 Hellas Verona 5 1 2 2 6 9 5 Spezia 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 Empoli 5 0 4 1 4 5 4 Bologna 5 0 3 2 5 8 3 Lecce 5 0 2 3 3 6 2 Cremonese 6 0 2 4 5 10 2Sampdoria 6 0 2 4 3 11 2Monza 5 0 0 5 2 13 0