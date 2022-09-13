Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Milan, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 6 4 2 0 13 4 14 Atalanta 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 AC Milan 6 4 2 0 12 6 14 Udinese 6 4 1 1 12 6 13 Roma 6 4 1 1 8 6 13 Inter Milan 6 4 0 2 12 8 12 Lazio 6 3 2 1 9 5 11 Juventus 6 2 4 0 9 4 10 Torino 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 Salernitana 6 1 4 1 9 6 7 Fiorentina 6 1 3 2 5 6 6 Bologna 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 Sassuolo 6 1 3 2 4 8 6 Hellas Verona 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 Spezia 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 Empoli 6 0 4 2 5 7 4 Lecce 6 0 3 3 4 7 3 Cremonese 6 0 2 4 5 10 2Sampdoria 6 0 2 4 3 11 2Monza 6 0 1 5 3 14 1