Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM
Milan, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 6 4 2 0 13 4 14 Atalanta 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 AC Milan 6 4 2 0 12 6 14 Udinese 6 4 1 1 12 6 13 Roma 6 4 1 1 8 6 13 Inter Milan 6 4 0 2 12 8 12 Lazio 6 3 2 1 9 5 11 Juventus 6 2 4 0 9 4 10 Torino 7 3 1 3 6 7 10 Sassuolo 7 2 3 2 5 8 9 Spezia 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 Salernitana 7 1 4 2 10 8 7 Empoli 7 1 4 2 6 7 7 Fiorentina 6 1 3 2 5 6 6 Lecce 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 Bologna 7 1 3 3 7 10 6 Hellas Verona 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 Cremonese 6 0 2 4 5 10 2Sampdoria 7 0 2 5 4 13 2Monza 6 0 1 5 3 14 1