Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 8 6 2 0 18 6 20 Atalanta 7 5 2 0 11 3 17 Udinese 7 5 1 1 15 7 16 Roma 8 5 1 2 10 8 16 Lazio 7 4 2 1 13 5 14 AC Milan 7 4 2 1 14 7 14 Inter Milan 8 4 0 4 14 13 12 Juventus 7 2 4 1 9 5 10 Torino 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 Fiorentina 7 2 3 2 7 6 9 Sassuolo 7 2 3 2 5 8 9 Spezia 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 Salernitana 7 1 4 2 10 8 7 Empoli 7 1 4 2 6 7 7 Lecce 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 Bologna 7 1 3 3 7 10 6 Hellas Verona 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 Monza 7 1 1 5 4 14 4Cremonese 7 0 2 5 5 14 2Sampdoria 7 0 2 5 4 13 2

