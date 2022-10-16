Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 9 7 2 0 22 7 23 Atalanta 9 6 3 0 14 5 21 Lazio 9 6 2 1 21 5 20 Udinese 9 6 2 1 19 10 20 AC Milan 9 6 2 1 18 9 20 Roma 9 6 1 2 12 9 19 Juventus 10 4 4 2 13 7 16 Inter Milan 9 5 0 4 16 14 15 Sassuolo 9 3 3 3 11 10 12 Empoli 10 2 5 3 9 11 11 Torino 10 3 2 5 8 12 11 Salernitana 9 2 4 3 12 14 10 Monza 10 3 1 6 9 15 10 Fiorentina 9 2 3 4 7 11 9 Spezia 9 2 2 5 7 17 8 Lecce 9 1 4 4 8 10 7 Bologna 9 1 4 4 8 14 7 Hellas Verona 9 1 2 6 8 17 5Cremonese 9 0 3 6 7 19 3Sampdoria 9 0 3 6 5 17 3