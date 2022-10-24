UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 10 8 2 0 25 9 26 AC Milan 11 8 2 1 24 11 26 Atalanta 10 7 3 0 16 6 24 Roma 10 7 1 2 13 9 22 Lazio 10 6 3 1 21 5 21 Udinese 11 6 3 2 20 12 21 Inter Milan 11 7 0 4 22 17 21 Juventus 11 5 4 2 17 7 19 Torino 11 4 2 5 10 13 14 Salernitana 11 3 4 4 13 16 13 Sassuolo 10 3 3 4 12 12 12 Empoli 11 2 5 4 9 15 11 Bologna 11 2 4 5 12 17 10 Fiorentina 11 2 4 5 11 16 10 Monza 11 3 1 7 10 19 10 Spezia 11 2 3 6 9 20 9 Lecce 11 1 5 5 9 14 8 Hellas Verona 10 1 2 7 9 19 5Cremonese 10 0 4 6 9 21 4Sampdoria 10 0 3 7 5 18 3

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Sunday Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.