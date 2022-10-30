Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 12 10 2 0 30 9 32 Atalanta 12 8 3 1 18 8 27 AC Milan 11 8 2 1 24 11 26 Lazio 11 7 3 1 23 5 24 Inter Milan 12 8 0 4 25 17 24 Roma 11 7 1 3 13 10 22 Juventus 12 6 4 2 18 7 22 Udinese 12 6 4 2 20 12 22 Sassuolo 12 4 3 5 14 17 15 Torino 11 4 2 5 10 13 14 Salernitana 11 3 4 4 13 16 13 Fiorentina 12 3 4 5 13 17 13 Empoli 12 2 5 5 9 17 11 Bologna 11 2 4 5 12 17 10 Monza 11 3 1 7 10 19 10 Spezia 12 2 3 7 10 22 9 Lecce 12 1 5 6 9 15 8 Sampdoria 12 1 3 8 6 21 6Hellas Verona 11 1 2 8 10 21 5Cremonese 12 0 5 7 9 22 5