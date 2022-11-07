UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 13 11 2 0 32 10 35 AC Milan 13 9 2 2 27 14 29 Atalanta 13 8 3 2 19 10 27 Roma 12 8 1 3 16 11 25 Lazio 12 7 3 2 24 8 24 Inter Milan 12 8 0 4 25 17 24 Udinese 13 6 5 2 21 13 23 Juventus 12 6 4 2 18 7 22 Salernitana 13 4 5 4 18 19 17 Torino 13 5 2 6 13 16 17 Fiorentina 13 4 4 5 15 17 16 Bologna 13 4 4 5 16 19 16 Sassuolo 13 4 3 6 14 18 15 Empoli 13 3 5 5 10 17 14 Monza 13 4 1 8 13 21 13 Lecce 13 1 6 6 10 16 9 Spezia 13 2 3 8 11 24 9 Cremonese 13 0 6 7 11 24 6Sampdoria 13 1 3 9 6 23 6Hellas Verona 13 1 2 10 11 26 5

