Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 19 16 2 1 46 14 50 AC Milan 18 11 5 2 35 20 38 Juventus 18 11 4 3 27 12 37* Inter Milan 18 12 1 5 38 24 37 Lazio 18 10 4 4 31 15 34 Atalanta 18 10 4 4 34 20 34 Roma 18 10 4 4 23 16 34 Torino 19 7 5 7 19 20 26 Udinese 18 6 7 5 26 21 25 Fiorentina 19 6 5 8 21 25 23 Bologna 18 6 4 8 23 29 22 Empoli 18 5 7 6 16 22 22 Monza 18 6 3 9 22 27 21 Lecce 19 4 8 7 18 22 20 Spezia 18 4 6 8 17 28 18 Salernitana 19 4 6 9 23 37 18 Sassuolo 18 4 4 10 17 28 16 Hellas Verona 19 3 3 13 17 31 12 Sampdoria 18 2 3 13 8 31 9 Cremonese 18 0 7 11 13 32 7 *Docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation.

Sanction will be reflected in the table after Juventus' match on Sunday night JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

