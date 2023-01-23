Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 19 16 2 1 46 14 50 AC Milan 18 11 5 2 35 20 38 Juventus* 18 11 4 3 27 12 37 Inter Milan 18 12 1 5 38 24 37 Roma 19 11 4 4 25 16 37 Lazio 18 10 4 4 31 15 34 Atalanta 18 10 4 4 34 20 34 Udinese 19 7 7 5 27 21 28 Torino 19 7 5 7 19 20 26 Fiorentina 19 6 5 8 21 25 23 Bologna 18 6 4 8 23 29 22 Empoli 18 5 7 6 16 22 22 Monza 19 6 4 9 23 28 22 Lecce 19 4 8 7 18 22 20 Spezia 19 4 6 9 17 30 18 Salernitana 19 4 6 9 23 37 18 Sassuolo 19 4 5 10 18 29 17 Hellas Verona 19 3 3 13 17 31 12 Sampdoria 19 2 3 14 8 32 9 Cremonese 18 0 7 11 13 32 7 *Docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation.

Sanction will be reflected in the table after Juventus' match on Sunday night