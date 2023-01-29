Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 19 16 2 1 46 14 50 Inter Milan 20 13 1 6 40 26 40 Atalanta 20 11 5 4 39 23 38 AC Milan 20 11 5 4 37 29 38 Lazio 19 11 4 4 35 15 37 Roma 19 11 4 4 25 16 37 Udinese 19 7 7 5 27 21 28 Torino 20 7 6 7 21 22 27 Bologna 20 7 5 8 26 30 26 Empoli 20 6 8 6 19 24 26 Juventus 19 11 5 3 30 15 23* Fiorentina 19 6 5 8 21 25 23 Monza 19 6 4 9 23 28 22 Salernitana 20 5 6 9 25 38 21 Lecce 20 4 8 8 19 24 20 Sassuolo 20 5 5 10 23 31 20 Spezia 20 4 6 10 17 32 18 Hellas Verona 19 3 3 13 17 31 12 Sampdoria 20 2 3 15 8 34 9 Cremonese 20 0 8 12 15 35 8 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation