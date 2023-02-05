Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM
Milan, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 20 17 2 1 48 15 53 Inter Milan 20 13 1 6 40 26 40 Roma 21 12 4 5 28 18 40 Lazio 20 11 5 4 36 16 38 AC Milan 20 11 5 4 37 29 38 Atalanta 21 11 5 5 39 24 38 Udinese 20 7 8 5 28 22 29 Torino 20 7 6 7 21 22 27 Bologna 20 7 5 8 26 30 26 Empoli 21 6 8 67 19 26 26 Monza 20 7 4 9 25 28 25 Fiorentina 20 6 6 8 22 26 24 Juventus 20 11 5 4 30 17 23* Lecce 21 5 8 8 21 24 23 Sassuolo 21 6 5 10 24 31 23 Salernitana 20 5 6 9 25 38 21 Spezia 20 4 6 10 17 32 18 Hellas Verona 20 3 4 13 18 32 13 Sampdoria 20 2 3 15 8 34 9 Cremonese 21 0 8 13 15 37 8 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB