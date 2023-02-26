Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 24 21 2 1 58 15 65 Inter Milan 23 15 2 6 44 27 47 Roma 23 13 5 5 30 19 44 AC Milan 23 13 5 5 39 30 44 Lazio 23 12 6 5 39 19 42 Atalanta 23 12 5 6 42 26 41 Juventus 23 14 5 4 36 17 32* Bologna 23 9 5 9 30 33 32 Torino 23 8 7 8 24 25 31 Udinese 23 7 9 7 31 28 30 Monza 23 8 5 10 28 31 29 Empoli 24 6 10 8 22 31 28 Lecce 23 6 9 8 24 26 27 Fiorentina 23 6 7 10 24 30 25 Sassuolo 23 6 6 11 26 35 24 Salernitana 23 5 6 12 25 44 21 Spezia 23 4 7 12 19 39 19 Hellas Verona 23 4 5 14 20 34 17 Sampdoria 23 2 5 16 11 38 11 Cremonese 23 0 8 15 16 41 9 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB