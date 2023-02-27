Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 24 21 2 1 58 15 65 Inter Milan 24 15 2 7 44 28 47 Roma 23 13 5 5 30 19 44 AC Milan 23 13 5 5 39 30 44 Lazio 23 12 6 5 39 19 42 Atalanta 23 12 5 6 42 26 41 Bologna 24 10 5 9 31 33 35 Juventus 23 14 5 4 36 17 32* Torino 23 8 7 8 24 25 31 Udinese 24 7 10 7 33 31 31 Monza 24 8 5 11 28 34 29 Empoli 24 6 10 8 22 31 28 Sassuolo 24 7 6 11 27 35 27 Lecce 24 6 9 9 24 27 27 Fiorentina 23 6 7 10 24 30 25 Salernitana 24 6 6 12 28 44 24 Spezia 24 4 8 12 21 41 20 Hellas Verona 23 4 5 14 20 34 17 Sampdoria 23 2 5 16 11 38 11 Cremonese 23 0 9 14 17 42 9 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB