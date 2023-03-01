Football: Italian Serie A table

UrduPoint.com

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 24 21 2 1 58 15 65 Inter Milan 24 15 2 7 44 28 47 AC Milan 24 14 5 5 41 30 47 Lazio 24 13 6 5 40 19 45 Roma 24 13 5 6 31 21 44 Atalanta 24 12 5 7 42 28 41 Juventus 24 15 5 4 40 19 35* Bologna 24 10 5 9 31 33 35 Torino 24 8 7 9 26 29 31 Udinese 24 7 10 7 33 31 31 Monza 24 8 5 11 28 34 29 Fiorentina 24 7 7 10 27 30 28 Empoli 24 6 10 8 22 31 28 Sassuolo 24 7 6 11 27 35 27 Lecce 24 6 9 9 24 27 27 Salernitana 24 6 6 12 28 44 24 Spezia 24 4 8 12 21 41 20 Hellas Verona 24 4 5 15 20 37 17 Cremonese 24 1 9 14 19 43 12 Sampdoria 24 2 5 17 11 39 11 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation

