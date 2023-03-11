Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 25 21 2 2 58 16 65 Inter Milan 26 16 2 8 47 30 50 Lazio 25 14 6 5 41 19 48 Roma 25 14 5 6 32 21 47 ---------------------------------- AC Milan 25 14 5 6 42 32 47 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 25 12 6 7 42 28 42 ---------------------------------- Bologna 25 10 5 10 31 34 35 Torino 25 9 7 9 27 29 34 Juventus 25 15 5 5 40 20 35* Udinese 25 7 11 7 33 31 32 Monza 25 9 5 11 30 35 32 Fiorentina 25 8 7 10 29 31 31 Sassuolo 25 8 6 11 30 37 30 Empoli 25 6 10 9 23 33 28 Lecce 25 6 9 10 24 29 27 Salernitana 25 6 7 12 28 44 25 Spezia 26 5 9 12 23 42 24 ---------------------------------- Hellas Verona 25 4 6 15 20 37 18 Cremonese 25 1 9 15 21 46 12 Sampdoria 25 2 6 17 11 39 12 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB