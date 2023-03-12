UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 26 22 2 2 60 16 68 Inter Milan 26 16 2 8 47 30 50 Lazio 26 14 7 5 41 19 49 Roma 25 14 5 6 32 21 47 ---------------------------------- AC Milan 25 14 5 6 42 32 47 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 26 12 6 8 42 30 42 ---------------------------------- Bologna 26 10 6 10 31 34 36 Torino 25 9 7 9 27 29 34 Juventus 25 15 5 5 40 20 35* Udinese 26 8 11 7 34 30 35 Monza 25 9 5 11 30 35 32 Fiorentina 25 8 7 10 29 31 31 Sassuolo 25 8 6 11 30 37 30 Empoli 26 6 10 10 23 34 28 Lecce 25 6 9 10 24 29 27 Salernitana 25 6 7 12 28 44 25 Spezia 26 5 9 12 23 42 24 ---------------------------------- Hellas Verona 25 4 6 15 20 37 18 Cremonese 25 1 9 15 21 46 12 Sampdoria 25 2 6 17 11 39 12 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

Related Topics

Football Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.