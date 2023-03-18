Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Friday's matches ((played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 26 22 2 2 60 16 68 Inter Milan 26 16 2 8 47 30 50 Lazio 26 14 7 5 41 19 49 AC Milan 26 14 6 6 43 33 48 ---------------------------------- Roma 26 14 5 7 35 25 47 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 27 13 6 8 44 31 45 ---------------------------------- Juventus 26 16 5 5 44 22 38* Torino 26 10 7 9 29 29 37 Bologna 26 10 6 10 31 34 36 Sassuolo 27 10 6 11 35 40 36 Udinese 26 8 11 7 34 30 35 Fiorentina 26 9 7 10 31 31 34 Monza 26 9 6 11 31 36 33 Empoli 27 6 10 11 24 36 28 Lecce 26 6 9 11 24 31 27 Salernitana 26 6 8 12 29 45 26 Spezia 27 5 9 13 23 43 24 ---------------------------------- Hellas Verona 26 4 7 15 21 38 19 Cremonese 26 1 9 16 21 48 12 Sampdoria 26 2 6 18 13 43 12 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated