UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Friday's matches ((played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 26 22 2 2 60 16 68 Inter Milan 26 16 2 8 47 30 50 Lazio 26 14 7 5 41 19 49 AC Milan 26 14 6 6 43 33 48 ---------------------------------- Roma 26 14 5 7 35 25 47 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 27 13 6 8 44 31 45 ---------------------------------- Juventus 26 16 5 5 44 22 38* Torino 26 10 7 9 29 29 37 Bologna 26 10 6 10 31 34 36 Sassuolo 27 10 6 11 35 40 36 Udinese 26 8 11 7 34 30 35 Fiorentina 26 9 7 10 31 31 34 Monza 26 9 6 11 31 36 33 Empoli 27 6 10 11 24 36 28 Lecce 26 6 9 11 24 31 27 Salernitana 26 6 8 12 29 45 26 Spezia 27 5 9 13 23 43 24 ---------------------------------- Hellas Verona 26 4 7 15 21 38 19 Cremonese 26 1 9 16 21 48 12 Sampdoria 26 2 6 18 13 43 12 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Football Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th March 2023

1 hour ago
 Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

11 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

11 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.