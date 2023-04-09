Close
Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 29 24 2 3 66 21 74 Lazio 29 17 7 5 46 20 58 Roma 29 16 5 8 39 26 53 AC Milan 29 15 7 7 48 36 52 ---------------------------------- Inter Milan 29 16 3 10 48 33 51 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 29 14 6 9 47 34 48 ---------------------------------- Juventus 29 18 5 6 47 24 44* Bologna 29 12 7 10 38 36 43 Fiorentina 29 11 8 10 34 32 41 Udinese 29 9 12 8 39 36 39 Torino 29 10 8 11 30 35 38 Sassuolo 29 10 7 12 37 43 37 Monza 29 9 8 12 34 41 35 Empoli 29 7 11 11 25 36 32 Salernitana 29 6 11 12 33 49 29 Lecce 29 6 9 14 25 35 27 Spezia 29 5 11 13 25 45 26 ---------------------------------- Hellas Verona 29 5 7 16 24 43 22 Cremonese 29 2 10 17 26 54 16 Sampdoria 29 3 7 20 18 50 15 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated

