Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 30 24 3 3 66 21 75 Lazio 31 18 7 6 49 21 61 Juventus 30 18 5 7 47 25 59 Roma 30 17 5 8 42 26 56 ----------------------- Inter Milan 31 17 3 11 51 34 54 ------------------------------- AC Milan 30 15 8 7 49 37 53 --------------------------- Atalanta 30 14 7 9 48 35 49 Bologna 31 12 8 11 40 39 44 Fiorentina 30 11 9 10 35 33 42 Torino 31 11 9 11 32 36 42 Sassuolo 31 11 7 13 38 46 40 Udinese 30 9 12 9 39 39 39 Monza 30 10 8 12 35 41 38 Salernitana 31 7 12 12 37 50 33 Empoli 31 7 11 13 25 40 32 Lecce 30 6 10 14 26 36 28 Spezia 31 5 12 14 26 49 27 -------------------------- Hellas Verona 31 6 8 17 26 44 26 Cremonese 30 3 10 17 27 54 19 Sampdoria 31 3 8 20 20 52 17 -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated