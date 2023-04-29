Football: Italian Serie A table

UrduPoint.com

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 31 25 3 3 67 21 78 Lazio 31 18 7 6 49 21 61 Juventus 31 18 5 8 47 26 59 AC Milan 31 16 8 7 51 37 56 ----------------------- Roma 31 17 5 9 43 29 56 ------------------------------- Inter Milan 31 17 3 11 51 34 54 --------------------------- Atalanta 31 15 7 9 51 36 52 Bologna 31 12 8 11 40 39 44 Fiorentina 31 11 9 11 37 36 42 Torino 31 11 9 11 32 36 42 Udinese 32 10 12 10 42 40 42 Monza 31 11 8 12 38 43 41 Sassuolo 31 11 7 13 38 46 40 Salernitana 31 7 12 12 37 50 33 Empoli 31 7 11 13 25 40 32 Lecce 32 7 10 15 27 38 31 Spezia 31 5 12 14 26 49 27 -------------------------- Hellas Verona 31 6 8 17 26 44 26 Cremonese 31 3 10 18 27 57 19 Sampdoria 31 3 8 20 20 52 17 -- Top four qualify for the Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated

