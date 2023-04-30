Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 31 25 3 3 67 21 78 Lazio 31 18 7 6 49 21 61 Juventus 31 18 5 8 47 26 59 AC Milan 32 16 9 7 52 38 57 ----------------------- Roma 32 17 6 9 44 30 57 ------------------------------- Atalanta 32 16 7 9 53 37 55 --------------------------- Inter Milan 31 17 3 11 51 34 54 Bologna 31 12 8 11 40 39 44 Monza 32 12 8 12 40 43 44 Fiorentina 31 11 9 11 37 36 42 Torino 32 11 9 12 33 38 42 Udinese 32 10 12 10 42 40 42 Sassuolo 31 11 7 13 38 46 40 Salernitana 31 7 12 12 37 50 33 Empoli 31 7 11 13 25 40 32 Lecce 32 7 10 15 27 38 31 Spezia 32 5 12 15 26 51 27 -------------------------- Hellas Verona 31 6 8 17 26 44 26 Cremonese 31 3 10 18 27 57 19 Sampdoria 31 3 8 20 20 52 17 -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated