Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 33 25 5 3 69 23 80 -- champions Lazio 34 19 7 8 52 26 64 Juventus 33 19 6 8 50 28 63 Inter Milan 34 20 3 11 62 35 63 ------------------------------- AC Milan 34 17 10 7 55 39 61 ---------------------------- Atalanta 33 17 7 9 56 39 58 --------------------------- Roma 34 17 7 10 45 33 58 Fiorentina 33 12 10 11 45 39 46 Bologna 33 13 8 12 42 43 45 Monza 33 12 9 12 41 44 45 Torino 33 12 9 12 35 38 45 Udinese 33 10 13 10 43 41 43 Sassuolo 33 12 7 14 40 49 43 Salernitana 33 7 14 12 41 54 35 Empoli 33 8 11 14 29 43 35 Lecce 33 7 10 16 28 40 31 Hellas Verona 33 6 9 18 27 51 27 --------------------------------- Spezia 34 5 12 17 28 56 27 Cremonese 34 4 12 18 31 59 24 Sampdoria 33 3 8 22 20 59 17 -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated