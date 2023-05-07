UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 33 25 5 3 69 23 80 -- champions Lazio 34 19 7 8 52 26 64 Juventus 33 19 6 8 50 28 63 Inter Milan 34 20 3 11 62 35 63 ------------------------------- AC Milan 34 17 10 7 55 39 61 ---------------------------- Atalanta 33 17 7 9 56 39 58 --------------------------- Roma 34 17 7 10 45 33 58 Fiorentina 33 12 10 11 45 39 46 Bologna 33 13 8 12 42 43 45 Monza 33 12 9 12 41 44 45 Torino 33 12 9 12 35 38 45 Udinese 33 10 13 10 43 41 43 Sassuolo 33 12 7 14 40 49 43 Salernitana 33 7 14 12 41 54 35 Empoli 33 8 11 14 29 43 35 Lecce 33 7 10 16 28 40 31 Hellas Verona 33 6 9 18 27 51 27 --------------------------------- Spezia 34 5 12 17 28 56 27 Cremonese 34 4 12 18 31 59 24 Sampdoria 33 3 8 22 20 59 17 -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

2 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

2 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

2 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

2 hours ago
 Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

2 hours ago
 Labour rights activists, govt officials express co ..

Labour rights activists, govt officials express concern over poor working condit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.