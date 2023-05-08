Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 34 26 5 3 70 23 83 -- champions Juventus 34 20 6 8 52 28 66 Lazio 34 19 7 8 52 26 64 Inter Milan 34 20 3 11 62 35 63 ------------------------------- AC Milan 34 17 10 7 55 39 61 ---------------------------- Atalanta 34 17 7 10 56 41 58 --------------------------- Roma 34 17 7 10 45 33 58 Fiorentina 34 12 10 12 45 40 46 Torino 34 12 10 12 36 39 46 Monza 34 12 10 12 42 45 45 Bologna 33 13 8 12 42 43 45 Udinese 33 10 13 10 43 41 43 Sassuolo 33 12 7 14 40 49 43 Salernitana 33 7 14 12 41 54 35 Empoli 33 8 11 14 29 43 35 Lecce 33 7 10 16 28 40 31 Hellas Verona 33 6 9 18 27 51 27 --------------------------------- Spezia 34 5 12 17 28 56 27 Cremonese 34 4 12 18 31 59 24 Sampdoria 33 3 8 22 20 59 17 -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated