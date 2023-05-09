Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Monday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 34 26 5 3 70 23 83 -- champions Juventus 34 20 6 8 52 28 66 Lazio 34 19 7 8 52 26 64 Inter Milan 34 20 3 11 62 35 63 ------------------------------- AC Milan 34 17 10 7 55 39 61 ---------------------------- Atalanta 34 17 7 10 56 41 58 --------------------------- Roma 34 17 7 10 45 33 58 Fiorentina 34 12 10 12 45 40 46 Udinese 34 11 13 10 45 41 46 Torino 34 12 10 12 36 39 46 Monza 34 12 10 12 42 45 45 Bologna 33 13 8 12 42 43 45 Sassuolo 33 12 7 14 40 49 43 Empoli 34 9 11 14 31 44 38 Salernitana 34 7 14 13 42 56 35 Lecce 34 7 10 17 28 41 31 Hellas Verona 34 7 9 18 28 51 30 --------------------------------- Spezia 34 5 12 17 28 56 27 Cremonese 34 4 12 18 31 59 24 Sampdoria 34 3 8 23 20 61 17 -- relegated -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated