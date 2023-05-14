Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 34 26 5 3 70 23 83 -- champions Juventus 34 20 6 8 52 28 66 Inter Milan 35 21 3 11 66 37 66 Lazio 35 19 8 8 54 28 65 ------------------------------- AC Milan 35 17 10 8 55 41 61 ---------------------------------- Roma 34 17 7 10 45 33 58 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 35 17 7 11 56 42 58 Torino 35 13 10 12 37 39 49 Fiorentina 34 12 10 12 45 40 46 Udinese 34 11 13 10 45 41 46 Bologna 34 12 10 12 43 44 46 Monza 34 12 10 12 42 45 46 Sassuolo 35 12 8 15 43 54 44 Empoli 34 9 11 14 31 44 38 Salernitana 35 8 14 13 43 56 38 Lecce 35 7 11 17 30 43 32 Spezia 35 6 12 17 30 56 30 --------------------------------- Hellas Verona 35 7 9 19 28 52 30 Cremonese 34 4 12 18 31 59 24 Sampdoria 34 3 8 23 20 61 17 -- relegated -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated.