Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 35 26 5 4 70 25 83 -- champions Juventus 35 21 6 8 54 28 69 Inter Milan 35 21 3 11 66 37 66 Lazio 35 19 8 8 54 28 65 ------------------------------- AC Milan 35 17 10 8 55 41 61 ---------------------------------- Roma 35 17 8 10 45 33 59 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 35 17 7 11 56 42 58 Monza 36 14 10 12 46 46 52 Fiorentina 35 13 10 12 47 40 49 Torino 35 13 10 12 37 39 49 Bologna 35 12 11 12 43 44 47 Udinese 35 11 13 11 45 43 46 Sassuolo 36 12 8 16 44 56 44 Empoli 35 9 11 15 32 45 39 Salernitana 35 8 14 13 43 56 38 Lecce 35 7 11 17 30 43 32 Spezia 35 6 12 17 30 56 30 --------------------------------- Hellas Verona 35 7 9 19 28 52 30 Cremonese 35 4 12 19 31 61 24 Sampdoria 35 3 9 23 21 62 18 -- relegated -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated

