Football: Italian Serie A Table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 36 27 5 4 73 25 86 -- champions Lazio 36 20 8 8 55 28 68 Inter Milan 36 21 3 12 67 40 66 AC Milan 36 18 10 8 60 42 64 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 36 18 7 11 59 43 61 ---------------------------------- Roma 36 17 9 10 47 35 60 ---------------------------------- Juventus 36 21 6 9 55 32 59* Monza 36 14 10 12 46 46 52 Bologna 36 13 11 12 48 45 50 Torino 36 13 11 12 38 40 50 Fiorentina 36 13 11 12 48 41 50 Udinese 36 11 13 12 45 44 46 Sassuolo 37 12 9 16 46 58 45 Empoli 36 10 11 15 36 46 42 Salernitana 36 8 15 13 44 57 39 Lecce 36 7 12 17 30 43 33 Spezia 36 6 13 17 30 56 31 --------------------------------- Hellas Verona 36 7 9 20 29 55 30 Cremonese 36 4 12 20 32 66 24 -- relegated Sampdoria 37 3 10 24 24 69 19 -- relegated *Juventus docked 10 points by the Italian Football Federation-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated

