Football: Italian Serie A table

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 36 27 5 4 73 25 86 -- champions Inter Milan 37 22 3 12 70 42 69 Lazio 36 20 8 8 55 28 68 AC Milan 36 18 10 8 60 42 64 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 37 18 7 12 61 46 61 Roma 37 17 9 11 48 37 60 ---------------------------------- Juventus 36 21 6 9 55 32 59* ---------------------------------- Torino 37 14 11 12 42 40 53 Fiorentina 37 14 11 12 50 42 53 Monza 36 14 10 12 46 46 52 Bologna 36 13 11 12 48 45 50 Udinese 37 11 13 13 47 47 46 Sassuolo 37 12 9 16 46 58 45 Empoli 37 10 13 14 37 47 43 Salernitana 37 9 15 13 48 60 42 Lecce 36 7 12 17 30 43 33 Spezia 37 6 13 18 30 60 31 --------------------------------- Hellas Verona 37 7 10 20 30 56 33 Cremonese 36 4 12 20 32 66 24 -- relegated Sampdoria 37 3 10 24 24 69 19 -- relegated *Juventus docked 10 points by the Italian Football Federation-- Top four qualify for Champions League; teams in fifth and sixth qualify for the Europa League after Inter Milan won Italian Cup; seventh-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated.