Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 37 27 6 4 75 28 87 -- champions Lazio 37 21 8 8 58 30 71 Inter Milan 37 22 3 12 70 42 69 AC Milan 37 19 10 8 61 42 67 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 37 18 7 12 61 46 61 Roma 37 17 9 11 48 37 60 ---------------------------------- Juventus 37 21 6 10 55 33 59* ---------------------------------- Torino 37 14 11 12 42 40 53 Fiorentina 37 14 11 12 50 42 53 Monza 37 14 10 13 46 47 52 Bologna 37 13 12 12 50 47 51 Udinese 37 11 13 13 47 47 46 Sassuolo 37 12 9 16 46 58 45 Empoli 37 10 13 14 37 47 43 Salernitana 37 9 15 13 48 60 42 Lecce 37 8 12 17 31 43 36 Spezia 37 6 13 18 30 60 31 --------------------------------- Hellas Verona 37 7 10 20 30 56 31 Cremonese 37 4 12 21 34 69 24 -- relegated Sampdoria 37 3 10 24 24 69 19 -- relegated *Juventus docked 10 points by the Italian Football Federation-- Top four qualify for Champions League; teams in fifth and sixth qualify for the Europa League after Inter Milan won Italian Cup; seventh-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated