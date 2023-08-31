Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 Napoli 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Verona 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Fiorentina 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 Juventus 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Lecce 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Atalanta 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Monza 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Frosinone 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Genoa 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Salernitana 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Roma 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Bologna 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Cagliari 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Torino 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Udinese 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Lazio 2 0 0 2 1 3 0Empoli 2 0 0 2 0 3 0Sassuolo 2 0 0 2 0 4 0