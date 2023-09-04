Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 AC Milan 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 Juventus 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 Lecce 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 --------------------------- Atalanta 3 2 0 1 6 2 6 --------------------------- Napoli 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 --------------------------- Verona 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Fiorentina 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 Bologna 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Frosinone 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Torino 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 Lazio 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 Sassuolo 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 Genoa 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Monza 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Salernitana 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 Udinese 3 0 2 1 1 4 2 --------------------------- Roma 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 Cagliari 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 Empoli 3 0 0 3 0 5 0 Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated afp

