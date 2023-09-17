Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 4 4 0 0 13 1 12 Juventus 4 3 1 0 9 2 10 AC Milan 4 3 0 1 9 7 9 Lecce 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 ----------------------------- Napoli 4 3 0 1 8 5 7 ----------------------------- Atalanta 3 2 0 1 6 2 6 ----------------------------- Verona 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Fiorentina 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 Bologna 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Frosinone 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Torino 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 Genoa 4 2 0 2 4 7 4 Sassuolo 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 Monza 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Lazio 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 Salernitana 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 Udinese 3 0 2 1 1 4 2 ----------------------------- Roma 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 Cagliari 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 Empoli 3 0 0 3 0 5 0 Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

43 minutes ago
 Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

11 hours ago
 Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

12 hours ago
 Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of ..

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of finishing civic spaces, urges ..

12 hours ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

12 hours ago
UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in ..

UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in row

12 hours ago
 AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own fo ..

AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

12 hours ago
 EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

12 hours ago
 Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modifie ..

Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modified by private company

12 hours ago
 Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various ..

Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various parts of the country

12 hours ago
 Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous